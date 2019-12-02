Kenya: Why Wanyama Is Yet to Play Under New Spurs Coach Mourinho

Photo: Timothy Olobulu/CapitalFM
Harambee Skipper Victor Wanyama models the red home jersey (file photo).
1 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has said Victor Wanyama is not earning game time because he lacks match fitness.

Amid consistent transfer speculation that he is about to quit Tottenham, the Harambee Stars captain has lately enjoyed his time off the pitch.

The Victor Wanyama Foundation recently donated a bus to his former Kenyan club Country Bus FC and has also announced it will be sponsoring two bright and needy students through High School education in Kenya.

But on the pitch, Wanyama has struggled amid consistent injury concerns and has completely missed out on three matchday squads since Mourinho took over the reins at the London club.

"He (Victor) is fine and has no problems at all. But one thing is to be fit and another is to be match fit, match intensity, and match pace," Mourinho told Football London.

"He is a good player and needs to play. But at this moment I'm just coming to the team and trying to organize how we play," Mourinho explained.

Tottenham is currently placed fifth in the English Premier League standings after 14 rounds of matches.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbawe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.