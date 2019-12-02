Kenya: Why Wanyama Is Yet to Play Under New Spurs Coach Mourinho

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has said Victor Wanyama is not earning game time because he lacks match fitness.

Amid consistent transfer speculation that he is about to quit Tottenham, the Harambee Stars captain has lately enjoyed his time off the pitch.

The Victor Wanyama Foundation recently donated a bus to his former Kenyan club Country Bus FC and has also announced it will be sponsoring two bright and needy students through High School education in Kenya.

But on the pitch, Wanyama has struggled amid consistent injury concerns and has completely missed out on three matchday squads since Mourinho took over the reins at the London club.

"He (Victor) is fine and has no problems at all. But one thing is to be fit and another is to be match fit, match intensity, and match pace," Mourinho told Football London.

"He is a good player and needs to play. But at this moment I'm just coming to the team and trying to organize how we play," Mourinho explained.

Tottenham is currently placed fifth in the English Premier League standings after 14 rounds of matches.