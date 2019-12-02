South Africa: Stunted Growth - Latest GDP Figures Are Likely to Be Dismal

analysis

The Ramaphosa administration is unlikely to get an early Christmas present when Statistics South Africa releases third-quarter 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) data on Tuesday, 3 December. Economists forecast that SA's economy flatlined or barely grew in the third quarter, and a contraction is also plausible.

A slew of data, including for the mining, manufacturing and retail sectors, suggests that South Africa's economy had a dismal performance in the third quarter, the latest sign that President Cyril Ramaphosa's "New Dawn" remains stillborn. A Reuters' poll of economists forecasts growth of just 0.1% for the three months to the end of September on a quarterly basis, while the consensus from a Bloomberg poll is 0.0%. In such a scenario, a contraction would not be a shock.

"A contraction is possible. It's touch and go," George Glynos, head of research and analytics at ETM Analytics, told Business Maverick.

"Either way, it signals an extremely weak growth environment that implies poor tax collections and places National Treasury under significant pressure to rework the budget and implement reforms if they are to commit to fiscal consolidation of any sort," he said.

The central bank and the Treasury see growth for all of 2019 at...