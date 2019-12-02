South Africa: Stunted Growth - Latest GDP Figures Are Likely to Be Dismal

2 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The Ramaphosa administration is unlikely to get an early Christmas present when Statistics South Africa releases third-quarter 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) data on Tuesday, 3 December. Economists forecast that SA's economy flatlined or barely grew in the third quarter, and a contraction is also plausible.

A slew of data, including for the mining, manufacturing and retail sectors, suggests that South Africa's economy had a dismal performance in the third quarter, the latest sign that President Cyril Ramaphosa's "New Dawn" remains stillborn. A Reuters' poll of economists forecasts growth of just 0.1% for the three months to the end of September on a quarterly basis, while the consensus from a Bloomberg poll is 0.0%. In such a scenario, a contraction would not be a shock.

"A contraction is possible. It's touch and go," George Glynos, head of research and analytics at ETM Analytics, told Business Maverick.

"Either way, it signals an extremely weak growth environment that implies poor tax collections and places National Treasury under significant pressure to rework the budget and implement reforms if they are to commit to fiscal consolidation of any sort," he said.

The central bank and the Treasury see growth for all of 2019 at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbawe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.