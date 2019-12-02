South Africa: Rain Blesses Launch of Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation in Makhanda

2 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

A foundation against gender-based violence was launched in Makhanda in the name of murdered student Uyinene Mrwetyana on Friday 29 November.

As school friends, parents, teachers, politicians and family of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, launched a foundation in her name with a protest march through the streets of Makhanda it finally rained in the drought-stricken university town. The foundation's launch was described as a moment of hope in the fight against gender-based violence.

Mrwetyana's mother Nomangwane led the march, flanked by family members.

"Today marks the culmination of the storm for us. Three months ago our lives were changed forever. We experienced the kind of havoc that no family deserves. I wish to express my sincere condolences to the family of Precious Ramabulana. No family deserves this," she said.

Ramabulana, a student at the Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo, was murdered on Sunday 23 November.

"I stand here as a mother with mixed feelings. But I am here to share our vision for the foundation," she said. Paying tribute to her daughter, she said Uyinene's smile "could light up a room".

"We will be the custodian of her memory and carry on fighting injustice in...

