South Africa: Six Months After National Elections, SA's Leading Parties Continue to Disappoint

analysis

It's a common lament among would-be voters these days: 'There is no one to vote for.' This appears to be a growing problem caused by the failures of SA's three major political parties. It is a problem that is unlikely to be resolved soon.

The vast majority of South African voters have every right to be disappointed. Just under 90% of those who cast ballots in May voted for one of the big three parties: the ANC, the DA or the EFF. Since then, all of those parties have been through turmoil and serious questions are being asked about their respective leaderships. In one case, the leader who fought the election has disappeared from the scene entirely, in another there is massive division and in the third, the multiple credible claims of massive corruption.

It might seem to many that there just isn't anyone to vote for any more; no one who is clean, who is able to take right and long-term sustainable decisions, who can make constructive changes to help fix and heal South Africa. And while there are some similarities between the parties as to why this has happened, there are no signs yet as to whether anyone...