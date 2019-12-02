South Africa: Lee Thompson Is Still On the Market but You Might Not Want to Slide Into the Dms

2 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Even though a Tinder profile linked to Lee Thompson has been identified as fake, SA's first 'Bachelor' says it doesn't mean he isn't on the dating market.

In the final episode of the season, Lee handed the last rose to celebrity makeup artist Gina Myers. Unfortunately, it was revealed during the reunion episode that the couple ended their relationship after the show aired.

A year after the first season started filming, the former Sharks rugby player is still single, but open to finding love.

Speaking to Channel24, he says: "I'm still on the dating market. I'm not necessarily looking for love but instead allowing life to take its course and allowing love to find me."

"I fully believe that when the time is right love will present itself to me in some unique or unknown way," he explains.

According to Lee, he gets a lot of DMs and messages from potential suitors, and says he admires them for "putting themselves out there." He has even received several matric ball invitations!

When asked if he has stayed in contact with any of the ladies from The Bachelor, he says: "I have received the odd message from some of the ladies. It has been mostly messages wishing me well, and some have wanted to meet up."

But as for who, the model remains tight-lipped about the women who have wanted to give their romance a second chance.

Even though the dating reality show didn't lead to a long-term relationship, Lee says the experience changed his life in a positive way, and he feels blessed as to what it has led to. He especially enjoys meeting fans and supporters of the show and taking a selfie.

Lee, who recently shared some outtakes from a Calvin Klein photoshoot, says he has a lot of positive projects happening in 2010.

He will be launching his fitness app in the coming months, and says that his other business ventures Clean Smart and Revine have be growing as well.

"We're currently filming video content for my health and fitness app Lee Thompson Fit and are looking to launch early next year. I'm super excited about this," he says.

"My non-profit organisation #LiveHopeLoveSA is growing, and we are making more of a difference in people's lives than ever before," he adds.

Lee is also working on another big project, but wouldn't say much about it just yet. We'll just have to keep an eye on his social media for now.

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbawe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.