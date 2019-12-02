South Africa: Lee Thompson Is Still On the Market but You Might Not Want to Slide Into the Dms

Cape Town — Even though a Tinder profile linked to Lee Thompson has been identified as fake, SA's first 'Bachelor' says it doesn't mean he isn't on the dating market.

In the final episode of the season, Lee handed the last rose to celebrity makeup artist Gina Myers. Unfortunately, it was revealed during the reunion episode that the couple ended their relationship after the show aired.

A year after the first season started filming, the former Sharks rugby player is still single, but open to finding love.

Speaking to Channel24, he says: "I'm still on the dating market. I'm not necessarily looking for love but instead allowing life to take its course and allowing love to find me."

"I fully believe that when the time is right love will present itself to me in some unique or unknown way," he explains.

According to Lee, he gets a lot of DMs and messages from potential suitors, and says he admires them for "putting themselves out there." He has even received several matric ball invitations!

When asked if he has stayed in contact with any of the ladies from The Bachelor, he says: "I have received the odd message from some of the ladies. It has been mostly messages wishing me well, and some have wanted to meet up."

But as for who, the model remains tight-lipped about the women who have wanted to give their romance a second chance.

Even though the dating reality show didn't lead to a long-term relationship, Lee says the experience changed his life in a positive way, and he feels blessed as to what it has led to. He especially enjoys meeting fans and supporters of the show and taking a selfie.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lee, who recently shared some outtakes from a Calvin Klein photoshoot, says he has a lot of positive projects happening in 2010.

He will be launching his fitness app in the coming months, and says that his other business ventures Clean Smart and Revine have be growing as well.

"We're currently filming video content for my health and fitness app Lee Thompson Fit and are looking to launch early next year. I'm super excited about this," he says.

"My non-profit organisation #LiveHopeLoveSA is growing, and we are making more of a difference in people's lives than ever before," he adds.

Lee is also working on another big project, but wouldn't say much about it just yet. We'll just have to keep an eye on his social media for now.

Source: The Juice