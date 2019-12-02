South Africa: HIV PrEP Is Available, but Why Aren't People Taking It?

analysis

You may have heard about HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly referred to as PrEP, from media reports or your local clinic. You may have been curious to find out more, but then words like 'high-risk group', 'sex workers' and 'men who have sex with men' were used and you decided it wasn't for you.

PrEP is a combination of anti-retroviral medication given to people who are HIV-negative to prevent them from being infected with HIV, with a focus on certain groups of people considered to be at higher risk of HIV infection than the general population. It's currently only accessible at a few sites in South Africa, mainly through research projects, and the latest estimate of the number of PrEP users is between 34,000 and 35,000.

Following on the heels of the WHO guidelines, one of the headline recommendations from the SA PrEP implementation pack is that "people with a substantial risk of HIV infection should be provided with daily PrEP as part of a combined HIV prevention strategy". These high-risk groups are considered to be sex workers, men who have sex with men, serodiscordant couples (couples where one partner is HIV-negative and the other HIV-positive), and now adolescent girls and...