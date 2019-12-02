South Africa: It's Just Not Cricket As CSA Goes Silly Mid Off

opinion

Who will take responsibility for the governance mess within Cricket SA? Who are the independent-minded individuals with cricketing nous who sit on the Board of CSA who can take the appropriate strategic decisions, one wonders?

"Halala Amabokoboko, halala! We are the champions of the world!" rugby commentator Matthew Pearce shouted hoarsely as Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi held the Web Ellis trophy aloft.

Weeks later and that moment still feels like pure magic.

A mere 18 months earlier, who would have thought this was possible?

As Victor Matfield said, Kolisi hoisting the World Cup trophy will be one of those iconic sporting images we will live with for the rest of our lives.

What celebration and what unbridled joy followed in the days after as South Africans welcomed the team back in a way only we can. All races, all ages and all classes were present at OR Tambo airport with manic shouts of "Siya! Siya! Siya!"

Life was suddenly alright in the beleaguered republic. It seemed to be the cathartic moment we needed after the heaviness of almost a decade of State Capture, corruption and poor governance.

Typically, the EFF tried to ruin the party, but it had failed...