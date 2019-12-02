South Africa: It's Just Not Cricket As CSA Goes Silly Mid Off

1 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

Who will take responsibility for the governance mess within Cricket SA? Who are the independent-minded individuals with cricketing nous who sit on the Board of CSA who can take the appropriate strategic decisions, one wonders?

"Halala Amabokoboko, halala! We are the champions of the world!" rugby commentator Matthew Pearce shouted hoarsely as Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi held the Web Ellis trophy aloft.

Weeks later and that moment still feels like pure magic.

A mere 18 months earlier, who would have thought this was possible?

As Victor Matfield said, Kolisi hoisting the World Cup trophy will be one of those iconic sporting images we will live with for the rest of our lives.

What celebration and what unbridled joy followed in the days after as South Africans welcomed the team back in a way only we can. All races, all ages and all classes were present at OR Tambo airport with manic shouts of "Siya! Siya! Siya!"

Life was suddenly alright in the beleaguered republic. It seemed to be the cathartic moment we needed after the heaviness of almost a decade of State Capture, corruption and poor governance.

Typically, the EFF tried to ruin the party, but it had failed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbawe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.