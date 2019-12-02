Botswana: Bifm Traditional Music Expo Returns

1 December 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Gorataone Mmolotsi

Gaborone — The Botswana Insurance Fund Management (BIFM) 16th Traditional Music Expo is slated for December 5 at BotswanaCraft.

The organiser, Losika Seboni told a media briefing recently, that the expo brings together corporates and talents as creatives and chief executive officers would sit together to appreciate artistes' performances.

This year's edition will feature the young, vibrant and energetic Khoisan, Rramozara, Ramonyaku, Dr Vom and Dikakapa, while the show stopper will be Charmagal.

He said the platform helped artistes to gain exposure ahe he cited Culture Spears as one of the artistes, who had been invited to other countries.

Seboni said the expo also gave all traditional music artistes and groups an opportunity to perform as the likes of Shumba Ratshega, Dikakapa, Dipela tsa ga Kobokwe and other artistes had graced previous events.

He said more artistes and sponsors had come on board this year, adding that 'it is going to be huge, because Botswana Tourism and St Louis have signed up to be the sponsors'.

Seboni said the intention was to have the event around the country.

Oratile of Khoisan said it would be great honour for them to peform at the expo.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

