Botswana: Sport Facility Gets Underway

Bobonong — The Bobonong sports facility is intended to facilitate talent identification and nurturing among a plethora of other benefits, says Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare.

Speaking at a ground breaking ceremony for the facility, Rakgare called on community members to take advantage of opportunities provided by the facility to further their developmental agenda of the district.

The minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, urged the Bobirwa Sub District Council to establish a sport committee within its structures to ensure full benefits from the facility.

Rakgare informed community members who had gathered to witness the ground breaking ceremony that the national sports policy emphasised on facilitating development of recreational and sporting facilities.

He said the facility would encourage professionalism through provision of appropriate facilities to encourage mass participation.

Among other things, Minister Rakgare enumerated and appreciated benefits and the role of sport in addressing social problems affecting society, saying that government recognised such.

"Sport also presents an important opportunity through which youth can be reached and motivated, thus providing useful utilisation of leisure time," Rakgare said.

Member of Parliament for Bobonong constituency, Taolo Lucas urged his electorate to welcome the development with the hope that more would come.

He cited the sport facility as one of those projects which he had intended to follow up following some handover notes from his predecessor, Shaw Kgathi.

Lucas exalted Kgathi for professionalism, saying despite them aligning to opposite sides politically, the latter expeditiously prepared him some handover notes to facilitate follow ups on progress of some projects in the community.

Lucas also noted that sport was critical in development and called for concerted efforts towards developing and nurturing talent among young people.

The MP challenged the minister to advocate for centres of excellence and sport academies during the mid-term review.

He reiterated the importance of such facilities, citing that countries such as Ghana prided themselves with facilities that produced world stars. In his welcome address, Kgosi Ezekiel Joel of Bobonong, who also represents the Bobirwa region at Ntlo Ya Dikgosi, welcomed the project and said their patience paid dividends.

He said although his people had passion for sport, they had been inhibited by lack of resources.

He said with the sport facility he hoped young people's passion for sport would be renewed.

He hoped that the facility would also help in combating lifestyle diseases as it would provide training spaces for various sporting codes.

For her part, the managing director of Heidi Dea Holdings, a company that constructs the sport facility, Ms Rorisang Sakuze expressed happiness that her company was entrusted with delivering a project of that magnitude after 10 years in the construction industry.

As a young woman, Sakuze said she engaged 38 young persons from the village as part of empowerment from her part.

She promised to deliver the project in time and within specifications so as to leave a lasting impression that could pave her a way into more and bigger projects in future.

The Bobonong sports facility is one of the 10 that government, through the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, in conjunction with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, are constructing countrywide.

The facility will have a football pitch with artificial turf, athletics track with compacted soil, volleyball and netball courts, ablutions, changing rooms, kioks and scaffolding stands with 200 sitting capacity.

The facility is constructed at the showground after thorough consultations with all factors considered.

The showground has since been allocated 11 hectares of land in Maumahibidu, still in Bobonong.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>