Uganda: Improved Roads to Spur Growth in Gulu Municipality

Gulu — Optimism is high in Gulu town about the possibility of business growth following the commissioning of new tarmac roads in almost all corners of the town.

The commissioned roads measure 6.4 kilometres. The project was financed by the government of Japan at Shs65 billion.

Aim? To uplift the regional economy.

The rehabilitated roads include Kampala Road, Acholi Road, Lagara Road, Coronation Road, Andrea Olaa Road, Nehru Road, Guu Avenue, Awich Road, Queen Avenue, Keyo Road, Aliker Road and Labwor Road.

Others are; Awere Road, Olya Road, Jomo Kenyatta Road, Bank Lane, Market Street, Harley Road and Prince Road.

The project for the improvement of Gulu Municipal roads was awarded to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in 2016 and work was completed in mid-November.

In June, experts from Australia, Belgium, Makerere University, Gulu University and Gulu Municipality pondered on how best they could metamorphose and revitalise Gulu town, once a sanctuary of all types of people who were escaping the insurgency of the Lord's Resistance Army, into a cherished smart city.

According to the 2019 World Population Review, Gulu is the second largest populated city in Uganda with over 146,858 people. It is topped by Kampala City which is home to about 1,353,189 people.

Gulu is among the nine municipalities that were elevated to city status by Cabinet in May and it begin operating in July 2020

While at the commissioning of the roads, Mr Horii Mizumoto, the Japanese ambassador to Uganda said the improved good road network will boost business in the region adding that residents should embrace the effort.

"Gulu is located in a centre of the great north axis which connects Uganda and South Sudan. The road network is crucial for a landlocked country for its economic activities," Mr Mizumoto said.

To him, the completion of the project is a key step to enhance the road network in northern Uganda. He said Japan and Uganda share profound friendship and enjoy a time-honoured history of cooperation in infrastructure development.

The State Mnister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala said the improved roads would boost economic activities in the region.

"We need to make our country well connected so that our people can be able to travel and do businesses because if the roads are not good, businesses struggle," Gen Wamala said.

He said the government intends to change Uganda from being a land-locked country into a land-linked nation through improved infrastructure.

Mr Godfrey Moses Owot, a senior economist at Gulu University says an improved road network improves the economic growth in any country

"There were some hotels that were isolated and clients couldn't reach them. With these improved roads, such businesses will be accessed by clients from all corners," Mr Owot said

Mr Owot said that the improved roads will scale down the level of unemployment in Gulu and the entire region.

"Many businesses like petrol stations, hotels among others; are sources of employment opportunities because they must absorb human capital to operate," he says.

Mr Denis Odong, a businessman in Gulu Main Market says the project will enable them access markets, goods and services, employment, housing, health care, and education because it reduces the cost of moving people and goods.

Gulu District Chairperson, Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi said it's high time business people utilised the roads to grow their businesses.