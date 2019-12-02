Botswana: HIV Prevalence Rate By District

Gaborone — (Source: Botswana AIDS Impact Survey IV)
District
Prevalence
Rate
District
Prevalence
Rate
Gaborone
Francistown
Lobatse
Selebi-Phikwe
Orapa
Jwaneng
Sowa
Southern
Barolong
Ngwaketse West
Southeast
Kweneng East
Kweneng West
17.0
24.3
17.2
27.5
15.6
12.8
19.8
11.8
20.3
18.8
16.6
21.5
11.8
Kgatleng
Central-Serowe
C-Mahalapye
Central-Bobonong
Central-Boteti
Central-Tutume
Northeast
Ngamiland East
Ngamiland West
Chobe
Ghanzi
Kgalagadi South
Kgalagadi North
19.9
17.1
23.1
19.3
20.3
18.2
17.7
15.2
13.5
17.7
17.1
11.1
18.1
<i>Source : BOPA</i>