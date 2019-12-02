Botswana: HIV Prevalence Rate By District

1 December 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — (Source: Botswana AIDS Impact Survey IV)

District

Prevalence

Rate

District

Prevalence

Rate

Gaborone

Francistown

Lobatse

Selebi-Phikwe

Orapa

Jwaneng

Sowa

Southern

Barolong

Ngwaketse West

Southeast

Kweneng East

Kweneng West

17.0

24.3

17.2

27.5

15.6

12.8

19.8

11.8

20.3

18.8

16.6

21.5

11.8

Kgatleng

Central-Serowe

C-Mahalapye

Central-Bobonong

Central-Boteti

Central-Tutume

Northeast

Ngamiland East

Ngamiland West

Chobe

Ghanzi

Kgalagadi South

Kgalagadi North

19.9

17.1

23.1

19.3

20.3

18.2

17.7

15.2

13.5

17.7

17.1

11.1

18.1

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

