Botswana: Angels Dump Makers in FA Cup Early Stage

Bobonong — Visiting First Division North side Eleven Angels scored all their five penalties to knockout second division outfit Peace Makers from the Orange FA Cup preliminary stage.

At the end of regulation time both sides were deadlocked at a goal apiece. However, at penalties Angels converted all their penalties to render the score board 5-3.

As a precursor to the penalties, visiting Francistown City boys broke the deadlock via a sublime leftfooter free-kick thanks to Monametsi Tsapoga who calmly located the far post and inflicted blushes on the faces of the multitudes Makers' supporters who thronged the ground to witness a game of a rarity.

In a lacklustre encounter characterised by few and far in between chances, the FDN side failed to assert themselves as a top side with Makers mounting resistance simultaneously fancying their chances into the next notch of the all encompassing FA Cup.

The cup features teams from the lower divisions in the preliminary stages up until they battle with teams from top tier leagues.

The game that had to start almost an hour late owing to clashing kit colours saw the Angels going for break leading 1-0.

However, the home team sought a recourse in the second half with coach Ombudsman Maboke going for broke and introducing a double substitute that bore dividends though it had to come towards the end of the game after stretching home supporters patience for quite some time.

Makers coach introduced Onalethata Ipeleng for Lekopanye Moagi and Oaitse Tidimalo paved way for Molathegi Moseki in the second half. Subsequent to the substitutions the Makers put their foot on the pedal, but it was a long shot, according to the gaffer.

They knew they were up against a team more experienced and rankings above them, but they put up a fight. It was only deep into the second half that home side found recourse by Bathalefeng Simon who headed home from Gofaone Moreba's astutely sized and weighed freekick to revive the hopes of vociferous supporters clad in green and yellow.

Sensing that it was rather late and perhaps his trusted penalty stopper could come in handy, Angels coach Seemo Mpatane tactically brought in Tambani Bachopi for Keletso Lekuni.

The move was fortuitous as Bachopi stopped Thomas Mmolutsi's penalty to set the city boys enroute to the next challenge of the FA Cup.

Post-match, coach Mpatane conceded difficulties in discharging his plans and unleashing his boys against a side that was prepared to stage an upset against their senior boys.

In fact, Mpatane revealed that had anticipated such resistance from the home side.

His counterpart from the Makers side hailed his side for matching the FDN side. However, he believed his team could have done better to win at home. However, he was not hard on his charges for holding the top boys to the dreaded penalties which they ultimately lost.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>