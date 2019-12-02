Malawi: Ump Announces Malawi Music and Fashion Awards Blended Nominees

1 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harold Kapindu

Urban Music People (UMP) on Saturday night held a nominations party for this year's awards ceremony dubbed "blended edition - Fashion and Music".

UMP models at the nomination party UMP models at the nomination party

Held at the newly opened Waves Lounge, formerly known as Cockpit, the party featured performances by Hazel Mak, Malinga and VJ Ice.

"The announcements were well received. We are happy with the participation of the urban music and fashion public and stakeholders during the process of coming up with the nominees. We expect the same as we go into the final round of voting," said UMP Director Ken Zizwa.

The 2019 UMP Awards will be on 14 December at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

Ben Wandawanda will receive the Fashion Icon award, and Jai Banda the (music) Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Fashion Living Legend Award recipient-designate will be announced next week.

UMP AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES: FULL LIST

Artist of the Year

(Female)

1. Hilco

2. Kim of diamonds

3. Sangie

4. Temwa

5. Tuno

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Artist of the Year (Male)

1. Eli Njuchi

2. Gwamba

3. Kell Kay

4. Seven o More

5. Wikise

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Best Duo/Group

1. Archaida Universe

2. Brainlock Fam

3. Mabilinganya Empire

4. Njuchi Zitatu

5. XVI

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Song of the Year

1. Chikamuphulikire - Wikise

2. Go - Kell Kay

3. Mpaka Kale - Kell kay

4. Mtengamoyo - Saint

5. Ng'wing'wi - Patience Namadingo

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Producer of the Year

1. DJ Brown

2. DJ Sley

3. Henwood

4. Martin Angelz

5. Zephy

UMP Awards 2019 Nominees

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Female)

1. Hazel Mak

2. Nthanda Manduwi

3. Priscilla Kayira

4. Temwa

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Music Video of the Year

1. Chikamphulikire - Wikise

2. Go - Kell Kay

3. My bag - Toast

4. Ndagoma - Fredokiss ft Bucci & AK

5. Ng'wing'wi - Patience Namadingo

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Fashion Designer of the Year

1. Christian Entwan

2. Jay Designs

3. Mis Pearls

4. Xandria

UMP Awards 2019 Nominees

Best New Fashion Designer

1. Dickson Keith Kanyenda

2. House of Daniella

3. Legacy Fashions

4. Scorpie Clothing

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Model of the Year (Female)

1. Christina Mabvuto

2. Claire Thindwa

3. Rebecca Thindwa

4. Sinikiwe Mvula

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Male)

1. Bucci

2. Gwamba

3. Tay Grin

4. Toast

UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees

Model of the Year (Male)

1. Dickson Ziba

2. Keitumile Kawilima

3. Miracle Suya

4. Paul Tembo

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.