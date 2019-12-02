Malawi: Ump Announces Malawi Music and Fashion Awards Blended Nominees

Urban Music People (UMP) on Saturday night held a nominations party for this year's awards ceremony dubbed "blended edition - Fashion and Music".
UMP models at the nomination party UMP models at the nomination party
Held at the newly opened Waves Lounge, formerly known as Cockpit, the party featured performances by Hazel Mak, Malinga and VJ Ice.
"The announcements were well received. We are happy with the participation of the urban music and fashion public and stakeholders during the process of coming up with the nominees. We expect the same as we go into the final round of voting," said UMP Director Ken Zizwa.
The 2019 UMP Awards will be on 14 December at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.
Ben Wandawanda will receive the Fashion Icon award, and Jai Banda the (music) Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Fashion Living Legend Award recipient-designate will be announced next week.
UMP AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES: FULL LIST
Artist of the Year
(Female)
1. Hilco
2. Kim of diamonds
3. Sangie
4. Temwa
5. Tuno
UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees
Artist of the Year (Male)
1. Eli Njuchi
2. Gwamba
3. Kell Kay
4. Seven o More
5. Wikise
UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees
Best Duo/Group
1. Archaida Universe
2. Brainlock Fam
3. Mabilinganya Empire
4. Njuchi Zitatu
5. XVI
UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees
Song of the Year
1. Chikamuphulikire - Wikise
2. Go - Kell Kay
3. Mpaka Kale - Kell kay
4. Mtengamoyo - Saint
5. Ng'wing'wi - Patience Namadingo
UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees
Producer of the Year
1. DJ Brown
2. DJ Sley
3. Henwood
4. Martin Angelz
5. Zephy
UMP Awards 2019 Nominees
Most Fashionable Celebrity (Female)
1. Hazel Mak
2. Nthanda Manduwi
3. Priscilla Kayira
4. Temwa
UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees
Music Video of the Year
1. Chikamphulikire - Wikise
2. Go - Kell Kay
3. My bag - Toast
4. Ndagoma - Fredokiss ft Bucci & AK
5. Ng'wing'wi - Patience Namadingo
UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees
Fashion Designer of the Year
1. Christian Entwan
2. Jay Designs
3. Mis Pearls
4. Xandria
UMP Awards 2019 Nominees
Best New Fashion Designer
1. Dickson Keith Kanyenda
2. House of Daniella
3. Legacy Fashions
4. Scorpie Clothing
UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees
Model of the Year (Female)
1. Christina Mabvuto
2. Claire Thindwa
3. Rebecca Thindwa
4. Sinikiwe Mvula
UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees
Most Fashionable Celebrity (Male)
1. Bucci
2. Gwamba
3. Tay Grin
4. Toast
UMP AWARDS 2019 Nominees
Model of the Year (Male)
1. Dickson Ziba
2. Keitumile Kawilima
3. Miracle Suya
4. Paul Tembo