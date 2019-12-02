Malawi: Firefighters Put Out Fire On Chanco Law Library

1 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

Zomba City Council fire brigade team has managed to put out the fire at thes Chancellor College Law Department building .

Firefighters, together with others, have finally managed to put out the fire Students were seen scampering for their dear books out of the library. The fire has burnt part of the Law Faculty library at Chancellor College.

The building was in smokes after the incessant on and off Escom power supply led to sparks in the department's library and left it's roof on fire.

Students were seen scampering for their dear books out of the library.

Others tried to put the fire off with extinguishers.

The Zomba City Council firefighters were on time and managed to extinguish the fire which has caused minimal damage to building.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbawe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.