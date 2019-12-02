South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits Home of Precious Ramabulana, 1 Dec

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their swift action that led to the arrest of a man suspected of involvement in the murder of 21 year old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana.

"Earlier in the week I had requested Minister of Police to spare no effort to track down the perpetrator of this heinous crime - that we have now had an arrest is truly sterling police work," President Ramaphosa said.

"We are keeping our promise to the women and girls of this country that our law-enforcement authorities will not hesitate to act against perpetrators of gender-based violence. We are making sure that violent criminals are apprehended and not left to roam the streets with impunity where they can attack again," President added.

Ramabulana was attacked and killed in her student accommodation in Mokomene, Limpopo on Sunday.

"Since Precious' death the women of the community have told us they feel unsafe and fearful; the arrest of the suspect will not only reassure them but bring a measure of comfort to her bereaved family," said President Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa will visit the Ramabula family in Makhado, Limpopo province, tomorrow, Sunday 1 December 2019, to pay his respects.

Under the National Emergency Action Plan to combat gender based violence and femicide approved by Parliament, President Ramaphosa announced that departments had been directed to reprioritise their budgets to allocate the necessary resources to programmes to combat gender-based violence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This includes resourcing and capacitating the SAPS to enable it to investigate cases of GBV effectively.

At Monday's launch of the annual 16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children President Ramaphosa also directed that additional capacity would be provided to police forensic teams to bolster investigations.

Forensic specialists formed part of the team that arrested the suspect in Botlokwa.

The President said: "I commend the SAPS for swiftly following up leads that led them to the suspect. I have the utmost confidence the same urgency will be applied to investigating all crimes of this nature around the country."

"It is in the interests of justice that this investigation should now move ahead without unnecessary delay and when appropriate, to proceed to trial," the President concluded.

Issued by: The Presidency