Zambia: Equipment Makers Urged to Target Zambian Market

Trade promotion body, ZimTrade, has urged local manufacturers of mining equipment to consider exporting to the Zambian market.

This follows research carried out by the trade body in Zambia in June this year to identify export opportunities as the country seeks to reduce imports and increase exports.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with exporters in the Midlands Province recently, ZimTrade regional manager Mr Similo Nkala said Zambia was an emerging force in the mining sector which needed local mining equipment suppliers to pounce on.

"We are meeting existing and potential exporters here in the Midlands Province and urging you to explore the Zambian market. The country has one of the fastest growing mining industries and given that Zimbabwe is tried and tested in that area, companies should therefore pounce on the opportunities there," said Mr Nkala.

He said ZimTrade had targeted the Midlands Province given it was a mining hub, and home to several mining companies.

"Here in the Midlands I know there are so many companies to do with mining. If you go to Zambia today, you will see a lot of opportunities, you will never go wrong. That is why we targeted specific sectors and as for this province I know it's mostly about mining supplies and equipment," he said.

Mr Nkala also said, by going from province to province, ZimTrade was looking at boosting Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by provinces in line with devolution.

"We are looking at increasing exports by province so that we also boost the province's GDP in accordance with the devolution principle. We look at key value chains which we then try to assist them either through technical intervention programmes or market information.

Recently, the Zimbabwe Miners' Federation (ZMF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Small-Scale Miners' Association of Zambia (SSMAZ), which will see the two countries sharing experiences on the small-scale mining sector.

Companies from across the province attended the seminar with some indicating that they were at advanced stages of entering the Zambian market.