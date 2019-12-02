Nigerians React As Enugu Rangers Allegedly Sack Coach Over Public Address System

There were reports over the weekend of Nigerian Professional Football League side, Enugu Rangers announcing the sack of its coach, Benedict Ugwu, over the public address system even while the game was still on.

Benedict Ugwu was in the dugout for the game against Akwa starlets in a league game when the sack was announced. The game ended 0-2 in favor of Akwa Starlet.

A very unusual fashion of parting ways with gaffers, Nigerians took to social media to react to the report.

See some reactions below:

Lol, they sacked Enugu Rangers coach while the match was going on. And they passed the announcement via the stadium public address system. Mad ooooo 😂😂😂😂😂. Igbos gat zero respect for mediocrity 💯

-- Ogunlade Abiola (@Herbay001) December 2, 2019

In the spirit of sacking managers ,Enugu Rangers take it to the next level... ..😂😂😂 Manyooooo over to you Ole what?????? https://t.co/BorkIJTvr4

-- KENNA (@MAZI_KENNA) December 1, 2019

This one weak me oh. Enugu Rangers coach was sacked while the match was still going on. And it was still announced thru the public address system. #enugurangers #absurd #nigerianfootball #NPFL20

-- Papi1 (@fridayifyanex) December 1, 2019

Just when I thought they were gonna pull a Rangers stunt on Solskjaer.

-- SENIORMOST MAN. (@UsmanLanray) December 1, 2019

Nigerian club, Enugu Rangers have sacked their coach during their match. The announcement was made in the stadium with a public address system. Unprofessional or a necessary evil?#NPFL #EnuguRangers #Enugu #Football #Koretbet pic.twitter.com/8ns10nVfIz

-- KORETBET OFFICIAL (@koretbet) December 1, 2019

Nigerian club, Enugu Rangers have sacked their coach during their match. The announcement was made in the stadium with a public address system.

-- Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) November 30, 2019

BREAKING: 🇳🇬 Nigerian club Enugu Rangers have sacked their manager during a match. Benedict Ugwu was dismissed via the tannoy system during a game. pic.twitter.com/r07JPN9O6y

-- African HQ (@African_HQ) November 30, 2019

Enugu Rangers football club have sacked their coach during their match. It was announced in the stadium with a public address system.

This came up when the club was losing 0-2 to a newly promoted side in front of their home fans at the Cathedral in Enugu.

-- IGBO Facts & History (@IgboHistoFacts) December 1, 2019

