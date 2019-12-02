Nigeria's 2nd Non-Interest Bank, TAJBank, Commences Operations

2 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nkiruka Nnorom

TAJBank, Nigeria's second non-interest financial institution, is set to commence business from its Abuja head office today.

Ahead of the grand launch the chairman of the Board of Directors, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna, said: "We are excited at the possibilities before us; the opportunity to significantly boost financial inclusion in Nigeria, the opportunity to empower millions of Nigerians and also, just as importantly, the opportunity to engender a much needed mind shift with regards to non-interest banking, not just with our customers but the country at large.

"We have an inspired and extremely industrious team that have worked tirelessly to bring this dream to fruition and I am eager to see the impact that TAJBank will make in the financial sector and in the lives of Nigerians".

In his remarks, the Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Hamid Joda, said: "We've built this brand based on excellent service. A brand that our customers can be extremely proud of.

"TAJBank also offers a number of innovative products and services that will delight our customers. Excellent service to our customers is our benchmark and we aim to deliver."

TAJBank offers an array of products and service offerings which are widely available to all Nigerians. Some of the products include: Partnership (Mudarabah) Term Deposit, Lease (Ijarah) Finance, Partnership (Mudarabah) Savings/Current Accounts and much more.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

