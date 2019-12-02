Nigeria: Watch Out for Fake Credentials, NYSC DG Tells Officials

2 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — The Director- General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has charged officials of the Corps to watch out for prospective members with fake credentials during the orientation course.

Ibrahim made the call over the weekend during a working visit to the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Okada, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to him, some prospective corps members may come to the camp with fake certificates with the intention of participating in the mandatory one year service, hence the need for officials to be vigilant.

He called on the corps members deployed to the state to fully integrate, as one of the major objectives of the scheme is to unite the nation as one entity.

He advised them to take advantage of their deployment to the state to engage in activities that would add value to their lives and that of their host communities.

Ibrahim further advised all corps members to desist from activities inimical to their host communities, especially those regarding indecent dressing, alcohol consumption, cybercrime and others anti-social behaviours.

Download Daily Trust News App

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.