Nigeria: Watch Out for Fake Credentials, NYSC DG Tells Officials

Benin — The Director- General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has charged officials of the Corps to watch out for prospective members with fake credentials during the orientation course.

Ibrahim made the call over the weekend during a working visit to the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Okada, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to him, some prospective corps members may come to the camp with fake certificates with the intention of participating in the mandatory one year service, hence the need for officials to be vigilant.

He called on the corps members deployed to the state to fully integrate, as one of the major objectives of the scheme is to unite the nation as one entity.

He advised them to take advantage of their deployment to the state to engage in activities that would add value to their lives and that of their host communities.

Ibrahim further advised all corps members to desist from activities inimical to their host communities, especially those regarding indecent dressing, alcohol consumption, cybercrime and others anti-social behaviours.

