Nigeria: CAF Confed - Pyramids Stun Rangers At Home, Enyimba Lose Away

Nigeria's representatives, Enugu Rangers have begun their CAF Confederation Cup with a 3-1 loss to visiting Egyptian side, Pyramids during their Group A clash in Enugu yesterday.

The 'Flying Antelopes' who have been performing underwhelming at the domestic stage have once again fallen to another North African club who are making their debut at the competition.

Rangers fired the first salvo with Olasunkanmi Ibrahim Olawoyin scoring a wonderful strike after 29 minutes but Pyramids made use of their numerical advantage as the Nigerian side were reduced to ten men just before the break.

Skipper Emmanuel Olusesi received his second yellow card for tackling Eric Traore to receive his marching orders, and force his side to go to the second half a man less.

From a corner kick, defender Isiaka Oladuntoye touched the ball with his hand giving the referee no chance but to point to the spot.

Mohamed Farouk remained calm to send Rangers goalkeeper Opubo Japhet in the wrong way and restore parity for the visitors Pyramids after 53 minutes.

The visiting side were energized after scoring that goal and mounted huge pressure on the home side which paid off when substitute Amor Layouni's brilliant shot gave Pyramids the lead.

A couple of minutes later Pyramids had another penalty when Japhet fouled Eric Traore inside the box. Substitute Islam Eissa stepped to score Pyramids third and seal the game for his side.

Rangers will face another Egytian club, Al Masry in their next game on Sunday.

In the same vein, Enyimba also failed to win their first Group D game as the Aba Warriors fell to 2-0 loss to Moroccan side, Hassania Union Sport Agadir.

Karim El Berkaoui and Malick Cisse scored in the 14th and 19th minute respectively to break further the hearts of Nigerian football community.

The Nigerian side improved during the second half but the damage had been done in the first half and were unable to recover quickly from the quick fire goals at the Grand Stade Adrar, Agadir.