South Africa: Sister Murdered and Brother Injured - Suspects Sought

30 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 24-year-old woman and her 21-year-old brother were hitch-hiking on the R555 (Old Oggies Road) on Monday 25 November 2019, when they met with an atrocious experience which led the sister losing her life.

According to the reports, the two siblings, who are originally from Carolina, were coming back from a job interview in Gauteng on that hurtful day and the taxi they were traveling on, dropped them off at Witbank where they had to get another transport that would ferry them to Carolina.

Preliminary information suggests that a minibus came and offered them a lift. However, the two were surprised when the men who gave them the lift, produced firearms and started to rob them (victims) of their personal belongings as well as assaulting them. The suspects also took an opposite direction towards Gauteng rather than the direction to Carolina. According to information in the police disposal, the siblings were apparently forced out of the minibus in different spots but not far apart while it was still in motion. They were however spotted by a passer-by who immediately summoned for help.

The two were found in a critical stage and the medical personnel who attended to the scene, quickly took them to hospital for medical treatment.

Unfortunately the 24-year-old woman later died on that day in hospital and the brother survived. The Pathological services have already conducted a post-mortem which the results will indicate the cause of death as well as well as other violations.

Police are investigating a case of murder as well as attempted murder and in that regard, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma the Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, has in the meantime strongly condemn this heartless incident and indicated that the police are hard at work hunting down the suspects. On the same note, General Zuma has further urged anyone with vital information that may be relevant in the investigation, to contact the nearest police as soon as possible.

The public can provide the much anticipated information to Detective Captain Joseph Ntuli on 079 194 9327 / 10111 can also be called or enormously call 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.