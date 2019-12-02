South Africa: Christian Resistance Movement Riana Heymans Arrested With Two Others

1 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — Riana Heymans wanted for the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) also known as the 'Crusaders' activities has been arrested.

Heymans was arrested on Friday evening with two other accomplices in Kliprivier, Johannesburg, by an integrated team of Crime Intelligence operatives and Hawks members from Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

Various firearms and ammunition, documents and other items were confiscated by the Criminal Record Centre (CRC) for further probing.

The three suspects will appear on Monday at the Middelburg Magistrate Court together with Harry Johannes Knoesen (60) charged with contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities (POCDATARA) Act as well harbouring a wanted suspect in terms of the same Act.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Hawks reported that the house in the Eastern Cape, belonged to Knoesen. The house belongs to another alleged Crusader member and follower of Knoesen.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.