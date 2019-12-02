South Africa: Christian Resistance Movement Riana Heymans Arrested With Two Others

press release

Pretoria — Riana Heymans wanted for the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) also known as the 'Crusaders' activities has been arrested.

Heymans was arrested on Friday evening with two other accomplices in Kliprivier, Johannesburg, by an integrated team of Crime Intelligence operatives and Hawks members from Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

Various firearms and ammunition, documents and other items were confiscated by the Criminal Record Centre (CRC) for further probing.

The three suspects will appear on Monday at the Middelburg Magistrate Court together with Harry Johannes Knoesen (60) charged with contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities (POCDATARA) Act as well harbouring a wanted suspect in terms of the same Act.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Hawks reported that the house in the Eastern Cape, belonged to Knoesen. The house belongs to another alleged Crusader member and follower of Knoesen.