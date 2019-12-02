Burkina Faso: Gunmen Kill 14 in Church

2 December 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Unknown gunmen opened fire on a church in eastern Burkina Faso Sunday, killing at least 14 people. Officials say the attack took place in the town of Hantoukoura, near the border with Niger.

Soldiers are hunting for the attackers who fled on motor scooters after gunning down worshipers during a Sunday mass. No one has claimed responsibility, but Islamic extremists are suspected.

Christians and others had lived peacefully in the Muslim majority country until a series of attacks blamed on jihadists spilled over from neighboring Mali last year, leaving hundreds dead.

