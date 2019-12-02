Algeria: 15th Day of Campaign - Massive Participation in Presidential Election Is 'Best Response' to Destabilization Attempts

ALGIERS-Massive participation in the presidential elections on 12 December is "the best response" to foreign attempts to destabilize Algeria, presidential candidates said Sunday, on the fifteenth day of the campaign.

Denouncing, once again, the European Parliament's interference in Algeria's internal affairs, while it continues to be silent vis-à-vis the 11 deaths and more than 4,000 injuries reported during the "yellow vest" demonstrations in France, independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune called, from Ouargala, for massive participation in the presidential elections in order to "preserve the country from all threats."

The President of Talaie El Hourriyet party, Ali Benflis said that "participation in the upcoming election is the only solution to resolve the crisis," and wondered about the timing chosen by the European Parliament to interfere in Algeria's internal affairs.

In Biskra, El Motakbel Front candidate, Abdelaziz Belaid reiterated his categorical rejection of any foreign interference in Algeria's internal affairs, stressing that "the only solution for Algerians is the organization of the presidential election."

"Algeria will not be able to move forward without this election," he insisted.

Reviving agriculture: the other priority of candidates

Furthermore, the candidates for the highest office of the State made of the revival of agriculture, an absolute priority, committing to take all the necessary measures to draft the best agricultural policy.

The candidate criticized the excessive import permits for basic commodities, notably fruits and vegetables while local farmers who wish to invest face difficulties.

From El Bayadh, the candidate of the National Democratic Rally (RND) party said that his electoral program revolved around the development of the agricultural sector to boost the national economy.

The province of El Bayadh has the capacity to become "the real hub of the Algerian economy, with its vast farmlands which are insufficiently exploited."

The candidate Azzedine Mihoubi proposed to forge "partnerships with foreign companies and acquire new expertise in the exploitation of agricultural land."

In Jijel, the candidate Ali Benflis said that if elected he would restore farmlands to their real owners and create a ministerial department that will be responsible for this matter.

Candidate Abdelaziz Belaid believes that agriculture is "the best way to achieve food security and therefore economic independence."