Nigeria: Boys, Doctors Rescued From Boko Haram Bondage

2 December 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — Some 14 teenage boys and three health workers are among 20 individuals the military has rescued from the Boko Haram insurgents in northeastern Nigeria this past weekend.

They have been rescued in the town of Tarmuwa in the Yobe State.

The boys are aged between 13 and 16 years.

Medical workers liberated alongside them from the Islamist insurgents comprise a medical doctor, nurse and ambulance driver.

Additionally, an ambulance belonging to the Yobe State Primary Healthcare Board, earlier hijacked by the insurgents, was recovered.

Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, the Nigerian Army commander, commended the troops for their display of gallantry.

"He (Buratai) has further enjoined troops to keep the pressure on the criminal Boko Haram elements until they are completely neutralised," Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, army spokesman, said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army reported the killing of 13 suspected Boko Haram members in the Borno State, also in the northeast.

Iliyasu said the suspected terrorists had ambushed the soldiers in the Duguri Island in the extreme north of the state that lies close to the border with Cameroon

"The dogged troops immediately responded with superior firepower, outmanoeuvred the criminal insurgents and handed them a well deserved defeat in the process."

Nonetheless, four soldiers were wounded during the exchange of gunfire.

Boko Haram is engaged in a decade-long violent campaign to overthrow the Nigerian government.

More than 30 000 civilians have been killed, hundreds kidnapped and over 2 million displaced during the crisis.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.