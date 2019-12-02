South Africa: Woman Dies After a Domestic Dispute, Suspect in Police Custody

1 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

It is alleged on 1 December 2019 at 01:00, a 22-year-old woman attended a party with her boyfriend at Burlington Informal Settlement in Malvern. After a domestic dispute the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim on the neck. She was transported to hospital where she was confirmed as dead on arrival.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Malvern SAPS. An intensive investigation was conducted by a team of detectives and a 25-year-old suspect was traced and arrested at his hideout. The knife used in the commission of crime was seized by the police. He is due to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates' Court this week.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the police officers from Malvern for the speedy arrest. "It is so heart-breaking to learn that while we are observing the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence, there are people who continue to terrorise and kill our women. I am glad that the suspect is behind the bars and we hope he will receive a befitting sentence once successful convicted in court," he said.

