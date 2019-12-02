Eritrea: Sudanese Senior Delegation On Official Visit to Eritrea

2 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isias Afwerki received on 01 December at the State House a senior Sudanese delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The two sides discussed on the progress of the peace process in Sudan.

At the meeting, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan briefed President Isaias on the progress of the ongoing peace process in the Sudan and underlined the significance of Eritrea's support to the success of the process.

President Isaias on his part, emphasized that sustainable peace in the Sudan can only be achieved through the Sudanese efforts and its institutions.

President Isaias further underlined that the genuine partnership between the two peoples and expresses readiness of the Government and people of Eritrea to play their modest role in the success of the peace process.

They also agreed to enhance the positive bilateral relation between the two countries.

The Sudanese delegation comprised Lieut. Gen. Yasser Al-Atta and Ms. Ragga Nicola, members of the Sovereign Council, as well as Mr. Faisal Mohamed Salih, Minister of Culture and Information.

The Sudanese delegation returned home in the afternoon hours concluding one-day official visit.

Read the original article on Shabait.

