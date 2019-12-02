Nigeria: Jakande, Osoba, Amuka, Others to Celebrate 160 Years of Journalism in Nigeria

2 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Kemi Olaitan

Ibadan — Former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and the publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka, are expected to join other members of the League of Veteran Journalists in Nigeria to celebrate 160 years of the pen profession in the country.

The ace frontline editors of respected national daily newspapers in the country in a statement issued yesterday by the Chairman, League of Veteran Journalists in Oyo State and former editor of Nigerian Tribune, Mr. Banjo Ogundele, said the event would hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, tomorrow.

According to the elders of the profession, the effort of the media industry to national development in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised, stating that "with all respect and humility, that we write you to celebrate with us the 160th year of advent of Iwe Iroyin fun awon ara egba ati Yoruba."

The elders in the pen profession then urged the people to celebrate the milestone achievement of the media industry in Nigeria with those who have contributed greatly to the development of the country.

The statement further said the event would create opportunity to share evergreen memories with the journalism veterans in a cordial and fun-filled environment.

