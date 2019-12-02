Western Sahara: Sahrawi Refugee Camps - Spanish Foreign Minister Alerts On Security Situation Rejected

2 December 2019
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Madrid — Spanish intellectuals and political groups have expressed their rejection of the alerts of Spain's Foreign Affairs Minister, Josep Borrel, regarding the security situation in the Sahrawi refugee camps.

The Sahrawi News Agency (SPS) on Sunday received several messages rejecting the Spanish Minister's allegations, while expressing their solidarity and support for the Sahrawi cause.

Spanish media, for its part, also reported several statements by political and intellectual parties, human rights activists and associations categorically rejecting the statements of the Spanish Foreign Minister.

"A little over a month ago, I was in the Sahrawi refugee camps. Because this cause is mine and ours, the Sahrawi people deserve to recover what belongs to them in court. Neither threat nor fear will prevent us from staying there," Organizing Secretary of "Podemos Andalusia," Rocío Van der Heide, said on his Twitter.

"Morocco's lies will not put an end to international solidarity. Borrell cannot continue to be an agent of the Moroccan lobby," said Teresa Rodriguez, a secondary school teacher and Podemos Coordinator in the Andalusian region.

Jose Ignacio Garcia, co-presenter of "AdelanteAnd," also expressed his support. "We are thousands and we will not leave the Sahrawi people despite Morocco's poisonings. International solidarity more than ever," he said.

For his part, Toni Valero, General Coordinator of the United Left Organisation, Andalusia, (IU Andalusia), said: "Alarm and irresponsibility. Today more than ever, we must be with the Sahrawi people. You can't escape solidarity. Enough connivance with the Moroccan dictatorship."

The Sahrawi coordinator of the UN Mission for the Organisation of a Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), Mohamed Kheddad, described on Friday the latest statements by the Spanish Minister on the security situation in the refugee camps as "unjustified."

"The Foreign Minister allegations illustrate the Spanish Government's complicity with the Moroccan occupier," he added.

In a statement to the media, the Sahrawi coordinator said that "the Moroccan occupation regime bears full and direct responsibility for any terrorist act committed against Sahrawi refugee camps and their surroundings."

"The international community must remember that Morocco is the first source of terrorists in the world," he said.

