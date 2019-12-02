South Africa: Three Journalists Robbed While Covering World Aids Day Event in Khayelitsha

1 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Three journalists were held at gunpoint and robbed of their belongings on Sunday while covering a World Aids Day event in Khayelitsha.

Cape Town police are investigating a case of armed robbery after a freelance photographer and Newzroom Afrika journalists were accosted in BM Section.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the members of the media were part of a contingent covering a Cosatu World Aids Day event in the area, when four men approached them.

"It is alleged that four suspects, two of whom were armed, joined the crowd attending the event and moved closer to the journalists threatening them before taking the following items: a video camera, stills camera, tripod and television lighting equipment," Potelwa said.

Police added that a set of headphones, three cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash were also stolen.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.