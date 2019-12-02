South Africa: Three Journalists Robbed While Covering World Aids Day Event in Khayelitsha

Three journalists were held at gunpoint and robbed of their belongings on Sunday while covering a World Aids Day event in Khayelitsha.

Cape Town police are investigating a case of armed robbery after a freelance photographer and Newzroom Afrika journalists were accosted in BM Section.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the members of the media were part of a contingent covering a Cosatu World Aids Day event in the area, when four men approached them.

"It is alleged that four suspects, two of whom were armed, joined the crowd attending the event and moved closer to the journalists threatening them before taking the following items: a video camera, stills camera, tripod and television lighting equipment," Potelwa said.

Police added that a set of headphones, three cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash were also stolen.

