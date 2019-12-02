South Africa: Tough Warning for Criminals This Festive Season

1 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga is sending out a tough warning to criminals and any persons who intends flouting the law during this festive season. Senior management from the Provincial office have already started 'hitting the ground running' with their members ensuring maximum police presence in hotspot areas.

This weekend (29/11 to 1/12), police conducted compliance inspections at taverns, stop and searches, suspect raiding and drunken driving operations throughout the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro which included Mount Road, Motherwell and Uitenhage clusters.

During these special operations, a total number of 18 arrests were effected. These included suspects arrested for murder; assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious injury to property, drunken driving, illegal possession of ammunition and business robbery. 10 taverns were visited in Kwazakele, Kwanobuhle and New Brighton. One tavern owner in Kwanobuhle was fined R2000 under the Liquor Act.

All the arrested suspects will appear in their respective courts on Monday, 2 December 2019.

Lt Gen Ntshinga has warned criminals to prepare themselves for a tough festive season. ' We will be adopting the multidisciplinary and integrated approach to policing which means that law enforcement agencies will be working with us on the ground, each executing their respective mandates. There will be intensified police visibility in hotspots to ensure that those found breaking the law will be arrested and dealt with accordingly,' cautioned Lt Gen Ntshinga.

