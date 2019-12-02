South Africa: Basic Education Hosts Transnet National Soccer Tournament in Free State, 2 to 3 Dec

press release

Free State to host Transnet national soccer tournament

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Free State Department of Education have partnered with Transnet to host the annual Transnet National Soccer Tournament at the University of the Free State (UFS) from 02 - 03 December 2019.

The tournament comprises eight teams selected from eight provinces that are part of the tournament. They initially competed at district level and proceeded to provincial level where squads representing each province in soccer for boys and girls are selected.

Participating schools in the district and provincial tournaments are located in areas that are regarded as Transnet areas of operation.

The teams from various provinces are expected to arrive in Bloemfontein on today, 1 December and the opening ceremony will be held on Monday, 2 December and the finals will be played on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 to conclude the two day national tournament at the University of Free State.

The tournament has 288 participants who are managed and coordinated by 32 coaches, 8 sports coordinators, 16 district sports coordinators and 18 additional team officials who ensure that the games run smoothly.

The MEC of Education in Free State Dr Tate Makgoe will deliver a keynote address during the opening ceremony which will be preceded by a March Pass by participating provinces. MEC Makgoe is overjoyed by the partnership and particularly commended the importance of the collaboration between Transnet and Department of Basic Education. He further expressed the Free State Education department's gratitude to Transnet for giving the learners an opportunity to showcase their sporting talent and choosing Free State province to host this august occasion.

The Transnet National Soccer Tournament enables the Department of Basic Education to deliver to its strategic objective of increasing participation of sport and recreation from grassroots level to national through a structured pathway for sport and development of South African youth.

Media is invited to attend the Transnet National Soccer Tournament as follows:

Opening Ceremony:

Date: Monday, 02 December 2019

Time: 08h30

Venue: University of Free State

Final:

Date: Tuesday, 03 December 2019

Time: 10h00

Venue: University of Free State

The prize giving ceremony will follow immediately after the finals. All games will commence at 8:30 on both days.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education