South Africa: Provincial Drug Team Nabs Drug Dealers

Festive Season Operations conducted by the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit continue on a high note as they recover drugs and arrest the suspects involved. On Sunday, 24 November 2019 on operation was conducted at Hibiscus Road in Caversham Glen, Pinetown.

The team proceeded to a house where they confronted the suspect who was inside the house. A search was conducted and three transparent bags containing rock cocaine were recovered. The packets contained 188 pieces of rock cocaine. The total value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R10, 000-00. A 34-year-old woman was placed under arrest for being in possession of drugs. The suspect appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court this week.

In another operation conducted by the same team at the Inanda taxi rank on Soldiers Way, on 26 November 2019 a 40-year-old man was arrested. The team conducted a sting operation on a suspect who was selling drugs at the taxi rank. The suspect was searched and 563 capsules of heroin and 32 pieces of rock cocaine were recovered from the suspect. He was then placed under arrest. The total value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R20, 000-00. The suspect appeared in the Durban Central Magistrates Court for possession of drugs.

