Sudan: Joint Cabinet-Sovereign Councils Meeting Abrogates Public Order Laws

A joint meeting between the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers, approved in the small hours of Friday, two laws on dismantling the Public Order Laws for 2019, and The Dismantling of the June 30 Regime and Removal of its Empowerment legacy for the year 2019.

A 14 hour marathon meeting that started on Thursday ended on Friday with the two councils siting as a legislative body, adopting the cancellation of the Public Order law for the year 2019 at the states and Federal levels as well as a law on dismantling the June 30 regime - a nickname for the regime of deposed president Omar Bashir- and removal of all signs that empowered it, including the National Congress Party.

The Minister of Justice Dr Nassr Eddin Abdul Bari, pointed out in a press briefing that the first law abrogates all Public Order Laws and Acts at the Federal and State levels while the second law comes in application of the dispositions of the Constitutional Document that sought to restructure the Sudanese state by dismantling the legacy of the previous regime and removing its empowerment grips.

He said the new law as it comes into effect immediately disbands the National Congress Party, holds and retrieves all its assets, and capitals, as well as that of all the multi-facets and off-shootings belonging to the party, and convey these capitals and belongings to the Federal Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning

The Minister of Justice said a 18-member committee is set to oversee the implementation of these measures and to submit recommendations therein to the implementing bodies on the dissolution , banning, and freezing of any organization, society, association, union, authority, or company in both public and private sector as well as any other political, security or economic arm of the June 30 regime, termination of the services of any of its affiliates and specifying how the capitals and assets would be dealt with.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the recommendations made by this committee will be binding to all entities to which they are directed. He said the 18 member committee will submit a monthly report to the Council of Ministers and the Sovereign Council.

He said the same law stipulates the formation of another 5-member committee in line with article 8 of the same law, on recommendations of the Council of Ministers and the Sovereign Council, to look into any injections against the decisions adopted by the 18-member committee, within a period of two weeks from the date of the issuance of the decision.

Meanwhile the Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said the marathon meeting had on the outset of its meeting which is considered the first meeting of the two bodies as a legislative body, had approved the Transitional Programme submitted by the cabinet.

Faisal said the approval of the two laws, out of 14 laws in the agenda of the bi-camera council, will mean the other 12 laws shall be discussed and action taken therein within the coming few days and that a secretariat has been formed to handle the joint sessions and meeting of the two councils on how, when, and what they will meet and discuss.

Mohamad Al Faki Suleiman, member of the Sovereign Council and its official spokesman, pointed out in the same presser that the approval of the two laws was an implementation of the slogans raised by the revolution "Freedom, Peace and Justice". He said this was a healing process not a vendetta and that the process was to set a new basis for a new era in line with divine and mundane laws and legislations.