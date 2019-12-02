East Africa: Sudan Picked to Chair IGAD

Addis Ababa — The meeting of the presidents and heads of state of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) taking place in Addis Ababa under chairmanship of Ethiopia reached agreement on Sudan chairing the organization.

Sudan delegation to the meeting being led by the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk who and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa Friday morning where he was received by the President of Ethiopia , Sahle-Work and several Ethiopian ministers and officials.

In related development, Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohamed Abdallah said in press statements that agreement over Sudan chair to IGAD demonstrates Sudan's importance and gives it its normal international and regional position as well as signaling IGAD countries' recognition of the new Sudan and what it could provide in various domains.

In the same context , the meeting discussed some technical matters related to IGAD , especially security of the Red Sea and restructure of the Eastern African organization to be more effective and capable of achieving peace , development and well-being for the member states.

It is worth mentioning that the Sudan's one-year tenure was important stage as the region has been facing challenges represented in peace , security , illegal migration and human trafficking as wella s terrorism and violent extremism.

The meeting also picked the Ethiopian Workneh Gebeyehu as the new IGAD Executive Secretary.

In the same context, Sudan ambassador to Djibouti and Sudan IGAD Envoy Hamza Al-Amin said IGAD carries a host of roles all of which contribute to development of the states of the group, facilitation of movement of persons among the member states and combatting drought and desertification.