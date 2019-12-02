South Africa: Policeman Arrested for Corruption

1 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 46-year-old detective sergeant from Inanda Police Station is expected to appear in the Ntunzuma Magistrate Court for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of Justice.

The Hawks' Durban Serious Corruption Investigation received a complaint about a police official who was demanding cash from the suspect who was arrested for possession of firearm without a license.

The police official allegedly informed the alleged suspect at a later stage who is now a complainant in this matter that ballistic tests allegedly proved that it was used in the commission of a crime.

The detective allegedly demanded cash from the complainant in order to squash the case docket. The matter was reported to the Hawks members and on Friday they held an undercover operation and the suspect was caught in the act taking cash from the complainant. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged for corruption.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.