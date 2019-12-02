South Africa: Policeman Arrested for Corruption

press release

A 46-year-old detective sergeant from Inanda Police Station is expected to appear in the Ntunzuma Magistrate Court for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of Justice.

The Hawks' Durban Serious Corruption Investigation received a complaint about a police official who was demanding cash from the suspect who was arrested for possession of firearm without a license.

The police official allegedly informed the alleged suspect at a later stage who is now a complainant in this matter that ballistic tests allegedly proved that it was used in the commission of a crime.

The detective allegedly demanded cash from the complainant in order to squash the case docket. The matter was reported to the Hawks members and on Friday they held an undercover operation and the suspect was caught in the act taking cash from the complainant. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged for corruption.