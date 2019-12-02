Sudan: Political Opponents Clash in Sudan's West Kordofan

29 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Thursday, members of the National Congress Party of ousted President Omar Al Bashir clashed with supporters of the Forces for Freedom and Change in En Nahud in West Kordofan.

Fighting between the parties erupted in front of the court of En Nahud after a judge postponed the verdict in a case filed by a member of the former regime against a number of doctors.

Activist Ayman El Jeili told Radio Dabanga that the police intervened and contained the clash.

The supporters of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) then marched to the Faculty of Medicine of the University of West Kordofan, announcing their solidarity with the accused doctors, and called on all the people of En Nahud to come to the court next Monday and to hear the verdict.

El Jeili explained that the complaint was lodged after the medics chanted slogans during a vigil earlier this month, saying "Peaceful, peaceful protests against the thieves" - with which Al Bashir and his followers were meant.

The doctors staged the vigil in front of the police station of En Nahud in solidarity with the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of West Kordofan, Walaeldin Obeid, who had filed a complaint against a student for attempted murder.

The student, affiliated with the National Congress Party, had threatened the dean with a knife, after a meeting of the university's new deans, who support the FFC.

On Thursday, Sudan's Sovereign Council and Cabinet decided to disband the National Congress Party, and to cancel the infamous Public Order Law.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

