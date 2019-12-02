Ethiopia: Sudanese Youth Detained in Ethiopia for Unauthorised Border Crossing

El Gedaref — Four young men from eastern Sudan's El Gedaref who were detained in Ethiopia a month ago for crossing the border without permission, are being held in poor humanitarian conditions.

A family member of one of the detainees told Radio Dabanga that the four Sudanese youth crossed the border by 400 metres only.

The Ethiopian authorities put them in a prison near the Ethiopian town of El Matamma without a trial. They suffer from a shortage of food and are not allowed to take baths.

He pointed out that relatives of the detainees held a meeting with the Ethiopian consul in El Gedaref on Thursday. The consul promised to intervene.

The families deplore the El Gedaref state government's lack of response to the issue.

Human Rights Watch has repeatedly reported about the bad conditions in Ethiopian prisons, especially in the eastern part of the country.