Angola/Gambia: After Beating Angola and Drawing DR Congo... Gambia Rise in World Rankings

29 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia have risen by seven places in the world football rankings for November, Foroyaa Sport can report. The Scorpions make the upward trajectory after shocking Angola at home 3-1 and pulling a come from behind to force a 2-2 draw with DR Congo.

Both games were played in November as Belgian gaffer Tom Saintfiet's charges go top of the group on four points. It took a Babucarr Jobe's last-gasp effort to spare the profligacy of Bubacarr Trawally who had the best chance in that qualifier.

World football rankings powered by Coca-cola and arranged by Fifa statisticians, is a way of rating performances of teams affiliated to the Switzerland-based association.

Active participation remains a yardstick in the rankings. This month's ascension is streets apart from the 166th position Gambia occupied the previous month.

Gambia play next against Gabon in 2020.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Angola
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
Gambia
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.