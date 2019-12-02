Angola/Gambia: After Beating Angola and Drawing DR Congo... Gambia Rise in World Rankings

Gambia have risen by seven places in the world football rankings for November, Foroyaa Sport can report. The Scorpions make the upward trajectory after shocking Angola at home 3-1 and pulling a come from behind to force a 2-2 draw with DR Congo.

Both games were played in November as Belgian gaffer Tom Saintfiet's charges go top of the group on four points. It took a Babucarr Jobe's last-gasp effort to spare the profligacy of Bubacarr Trawally who had the best chance in that qualifier.

World football rankings powered by Coca-cola and arranged by Fifa statisticians, is a way of rating performances of teams affiliated to the Switzerland-based association.

Active participation remains a yardstick in the rankings. This month's ascension is streets apart from the 166th position Gambia occupied the previous month.

Gambia play next against Gabon in 2020.