Eritrea: Carnival in Connection With Founding of NUEW

29 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Carnival in connection with the 40th anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Eritrean Women was staged on 27 November in the main streets of Asmara under the theme "Congratulations to Eritrean Woman Who Sparkle the Torch of Independence and Equality"

The carnival was kicked off from Shida Square in the presence of Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, and Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay, Governor of the Central region, and passed through the main streets of Asmara and ended at Makti Meskeram Square.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Bahti Meskerem Square, Ms. Alem Belai, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Central region, gave briefing on the 40 years journey of the union in organizing the Eritrean women inside the country and aboard. Ms. Alem went on to say that the Eritrean women in the past 40 years have played pivotal role in realizing national independence and in safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in empowering women in all sectors.

Ms. Alem also called on Eritrean women to strengthen organizational capacity, ensure their status in society through developing skills and contribute in the national development drives.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Entertainment
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.