Eritrea: Carnival in Connection With Founding of NUEW

Asmara — Carnival in connection with the 40th anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Eritrean Women was staged on 27 November in the main streets of Asmara under the theme "Congratulations to Eritrean Woman Who Sparkle the Torch of Independence and Equality"

The carnival was kicked off from Shida Square in the presence of Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, and Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay, Governor of the Central region, and passed through the main streets of Asmara and ended at Makti Meskeram Square.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Bahti Meskerem Square, Ms. Alem Belai, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Central region, gave briefing on the 40 years journey of the union in organizing the Eritrean women inside the country and aboard. Ms. Alem went on to say that the Eritrean women in the past 40 years have played pivotal role in realizing national independence and in safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in empowering women in all sectors.

Ms. Alem also called on Eritrean women to strengthen organizational capacity, ensure their status in society through developing skills and contribute in the national development drives.