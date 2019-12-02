Eritrea: Commemoration of 40th Anniversary in Central Region Concludes

29 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Eritrean Women that was underway in various sub-zones in the Central region concluded at a ceremony held today, 29 November at the Expo Compound.

The ceremony was attended by Government and PFDJ officials, members of the diplomatic community as well as representatives of national associations and invited guests.

Indicating that the heroic feat demonstrated by the Eritrean women in the struggle for independence has unique place in the contemporary world history, Ms. Alem Belai, head of the union branch in the Central region, said that the shining history in the past 28 years has been repeated by the young generation in safeguarding the national sovereignty.

Underlining that the establishment of the NUEW has been one of the strategies of the EPLF to organize the public in associations with a view to increase the awareness of nationals and advance the liberation struggle, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay, Governor of the Central region, said that the contribution of the Eritrean women under the auspices of their union has unique place in the Eritrean history.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs depicting the contribution of the Eritrean women in the struggle for national independence, safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in the nation building process.

