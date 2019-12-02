South Africa: Stakeholders Join Hands in the Fight Against Gender Based Violence in Lady Frère

press release

Different stakeholders converged at Tsembeyi Locality in Lady Frere in an effort to address prevalent Gender Based Violence.

The multi-fold programme was convened after reported incidents relating to gender based violence, especially rape, in the area.

Eastern Cape SAPS Management, led by Provincial Commissioner, joined Emalahleni Local Municipality, Department of Safety and Liaison and Department of Social Development in a community engagement, as part of 16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children.

The main event was preceded by Men's Engagement and Inter-denominational prayer service, with impressive attendance by members of the community.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga persuaded the community to play their critical role in ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice. "You have a critical role to play to ensure that these criminals are brought to justice... Please assist and support the police." she appealed.

She also characterised substance abuse as an influential factor towards some forms of crime, and further emphasized that the police will work tirelessly to fight illegal liquor business.

The Provincial Commissioner handed whistles to all members of the community for them to alert each other whenever criminality takes place. That forms part of the encouraged collective efforts in the fight against crime.

According to the HOD for Safety and Liaison, Mr. Zukile Kani, more stakeholders need to join the long term programme to ensure community safety and stability. He indicated that, on the side of men, an interim task team has been established to ensure involvement of different stakeholders towards community safety. The team will operate until establishment of permanent community structures.

The community pledged to play their role in ensuring community safety and stability.