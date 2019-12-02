Tunisia: Mahdia - Two Libyan Nationals Suspected of Belonging to Terrorist Organisation Arrested

Tunis/Tunisia — Mahdia judicial police forces arrested two Libyan nationals suspected of belonging to a terrorist organisation on Friday evening, a security source announced on Saturday.

A security patrol, in coordination with a night patrol, searched the homes of the suspects, aged 35 and 17, seizing Kalashnikov rifle cartridges and masks, the same source said.

The public prosecution ordered that the two suspects be taken into custody and that their possible links with terrorist organisations and the origin of the seized objects be investigated.