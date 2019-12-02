South Africa: Samora Machel Police Arrest Shebeen Owner and Seize Unlicensed Firearm

press release

Samora Machel police seized an unlicensed firearm with ammunition from a shebeen owner last night. Police searched the premises at Eyadini squatter camp Samora Machel and found the firearm and they also seized alcohol from the premises as the owner was operating without license. A 36-year-old man was arrested and he will appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

In an unrelated matter five suspects aged between 20 and 35 were arrested for imitation firearm and they will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court tomorrow.