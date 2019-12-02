Nigeria: APC Heads to Supreme Court Over Bauchi Governorship Tussle

2 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has rejected the verdict of the Court of Appeal in Jos, Plateau State that upheld the victory of Governor Bala Muhammed and vowed to seek redress at the Supreme Court.

The appeal court had Friday dismissed the appeal filed by the APC and its governorship candidate, Muhammed Abubakar, over what it described as lack of merit. APC and Abubakar had prayed the court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal held of October 7 on the ground of over voting.

APC Chairman in Bauchi State Alhaji Uba Nana, who disclosed the party's position to head to the apex court at the weekend shortly after a stakeholders' meeting held at their secretariat, said the party was confident of reclaiming its stolen mandate at the Supreme Court.

"The judgment has been passed on Friday, we have received it. We are studying it and we are taking the next line of action. We will be heading to the Supreme Court. The case will terminate at the apex court and by the special grace of God we will reclaim our stolen mandate," Nana said.

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Muhammed of the PDP has appealed to the opposition APC and its governorship candidate, Muhammed Abubakar, to work with him for the common good of the citizenry.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust.

