Namibia: Star of the Week - All Namibian Political Parties, the Electorate At Large

29 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Our Star of the Week goes to all Namibian political parties, the electorate at large for participating peacefully in the National Assembly and Presidential elections on Wednesday.

This occurred despite challenges associated with electronic voting machines (EVMs) experienced countrywide. This however did not deter locals from exercising their constitutional and fundamental right as long lines of enthusiastic voters formed at polling stations across the country.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwayah said Namibia has come of age and this was demonstrated by the peaceful elections in the week. He was impressed with the orderly start.

President Geingob told journalists at the polling station where he cast his vote, on the importance of voting. "It's not war. It's not the end of the world, we are just exercising our democratic right."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.