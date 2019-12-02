Ghana: Globacom Money hits FA Account amid Controversy

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said that an amount of $900,000 US Dollars, being arbitration settlement by Globacom Ghana has been bequeathed to it by the former Normalisation Committee (NC) of the GFA.

The $900,000 was paid into the GFA's account on Wednesday November 27, 2019.

As explained by the Dr Kofi Amoah-led Normalisation Committee (NC) to the new administration of the GFA, Globacom Ghana paid an amount of $1,000,000 (one million) US Dollars to the NC as arbitration settlement for the unilateral abrogation of a sponsorship contract between the GFA and Globacom Ghana.

Dr Amoah explained further that 10 per cent of the total payment of $1m US Dollars, being $100,000 US Dollars, was paid as legal charges to the Lawyer the Normalisation Committee contracted to pursue payment from Globacom Ghana.

Globacom Ghana signed a five-year deal with the Ghana FA to sponsor the Ghana Premier League and the Black Stars in 2013.

But after three years, the telecom giants pulled out of the deal, compelling the Ghana FA to sue for breach of contract.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised as to why Dr Amoah collected the money when the Normalisation Committee's term had ended long ago.

Sources say Dr Amoah was yesterday invited to the GFA to explain why $100,000 went missing from the $1 million paid by Glo to the governing body.

It said even though the Normalization Committee claimed a new lawyer was appointed to be an arbitrator on the case, the GFA had three years ago mandated Thaddeus Sory to fight the case and succeeded in getting them to agree to the arbitration.

GhanaSoccernet also reports that following the arbitration and agreement, lawyer Thaddeus Sory managed to get Glo to pay $500,000 which was paid in 2018 to the GFA with an agreement to pay the subsequent $1m from which Mr Sory would be paid his lawyer fees for helping recover the money.