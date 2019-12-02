Angola: Champions League - 1º De Agosto Draw At Home in First Round

Luanda — 1º de Agosto drew 1-1 on Saturday, in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, to Zesco United of Zambia, in Group A's first round match of the African Champions Football League.

Mabululu opened the score after eight minutes but Mwape Mulashi equalised for the Zambians after 16 minutes.

The "military squad", as 1º de Agosto are also known, will be back on the pitch for the Champions League on December 7, in Egypt, to face Zamalek, the opponents who lost in the initial round in the DRC to TP Mazembe, by 0-3.

1º de Agosto, four-time national champions, want to repeat the feat of the 2018 edition, in which they reached the semi-finals of the continental competition.