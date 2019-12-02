Botswana: Bikers Enter Rocky Terrain for Roof of Africa Race

Gaborone — Three Botswana off road motorcycle riders, Kagiso Stevens, Boineelo Rantao and John Kelly will on December 3 travel to Lesotho for the nail biting Roof of Africa race.

The exciting international off-road motorcycle rally draws world acclaimed bikers to the technical trails that traverse the mountainous terrains of Lesotho annually.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kumakwane 200 off-road race at Kolobeng River on November 30, Gaborone Motorclub (GMC) spokesperson, Stevens said they were excited to be part of undoubtedly the toughest enduro riding competition on the continent.

Stevens said he, together with Rantao would compete in the bronze category while the experienced Kelly would battle it out in the more technically advanced silver class.

The duo of Stevens and Rantao will be making their first appearances while Kelly once took part in the race.

The race, which begins on Thursday, with a prologue race will begin with a grueling and super tough 135km loop on Friday and the third and final day bikers will complete the remaining 130km loop.

The race will bring a spark of excitement as Lesotho is known for its unforgiving terrains, the unpredictable wilderness and breath taking peaks.

To add more flavour new route sections have been marked which would make navigation difficult and the race exciting.

The race which began in 1967 has gained popularity and has attracted overseas competitors.

Over 400 bikers are lined up for this year's 52nd edition.

Meanwhile, GMC hosted series round three of their off-road calendar.

Bikers battled to complete the 200km race on a 50km loop interval.

Dart Lobjoit reached the finish line after an impressive 3:35:45 in the elite class category followed closely by Ross Branch and Kosmas Mamoloukos on 3:36:18 and 3:54:13 respectively.

In the quad bikes section, Ahmed Noble arrived first after three hours 10 minutes and 28 seconds followed on the second and third spot by Bilal Sharif and Rashan Noble on 3:24:10 and 4:16:06 respectively.

Source: BOPA