Namibia: Inmates Want Long-Term Sentences Slashed

28 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Selma Ikela

Windhoek — Inmates who voted at the Windhoek correctional facility yesterday have called on the High Court to correct the unconstitutional long-term sentences imposed on inmates, taking into consideration the Supreme Court judgement earlier this year that ruled jail terms exceeding the expected lifespan of long-term prisoners are unconstitutional in Namibia.

Natangwe Ngatjizeko, 40, sentenced to 40-years imprisonment said sentences beyond 37 years and six months are unconstitutional and there are inmates still serving 50 and 90-year jail sentences at the correctional facility in Windhoek. He said these sentences should be reduced. He told New Era that Legal Aid is not providing lawyers, as there are no funds to pay them to assist inmates with long-term sentences. He said inmates do not have lawyers neither funds to appeal their lengthy sentences. The convict said the Ombudsman is supposed to look into this matter.

"We are expected to initiate the appeal or get legal aid but now there are no funds. It is a process taking forever. How do you expect us to correct something we have not done?" he said.

Further, he was of the view the Supreme Court judgment is binding on all courts and persons which means it is also binding on them.

Ngatjizeko shared his expectation yesterday at a Windhoek correctional facility polling station on what he wants done after the elections as an incarcerated voter.

He also shared he expects whoever will be elected as president to fulfill his/her obligation under the constitution.

He further called for speedy justice system whether on inmates who are on trial or when appealing sentences. He shared that he spent six years on trial and when he was sentenced to 40 years, the six years he was on trial were not considered.

Ngatjizeko was sentenced for killing his biological mother, Fenny Ipinge during December 2006 in a crime of matricide that shocked the nation by the scale of its violence. His fellow inmate Gerhold Kamboua, 43, called on the president to give inmates amnesty. Other inmates chirped in saying the current President, Hage Geingob did not pardon any offenders during his first term in office.

"The president should look at the inmates, it doesn't mean we are trash when we are here. Every president should give amnesty," stated Kamboua who is serving 19 years for murdering his friend.

So far, Kamboua has served a year and half into his term.

Kamboua called on the political leadership to end corruption as it negatively affects citizens, which leads to people committing crimes.

He said leaders should not 'eat alone' and forget those who voted them into power.

Another inmate, Ambrosious Katuta, 33 suggested the government should offer them jobs at construction sites as they just sit in the facility and do nothing. "We want jobs, they bring Chinese inmates here to work on construction sites, why can't the same be done with us," retorted Katuta.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.